Kirkwood, Carolyn Jane



Carolyn Kirkwood, 96, of Newark, Ohio, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away December 24, 2025 at Otterbein of Gahanna. Carolyn was born in Wilmington, Ohio on April 15, 1929 to Wiley and Louise (Rannells) Cummins. She spent most of her life in Dayton, Ohio. Carolyn graduated from Ohio University in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science in Education and a minor in Vocal Performance. She taught elementary school music until she married her husband, David, in 1952. After two years living in Cambridge, Massachusetts, they returned to Dayton where she taught English and reading. Carolyn became a stay-at-home mom when their two daughters were born, and devoted herself to serving at Spinning Road Baptist Church in Dayton for many years. She was also a substitute teacher and a volunteer in the emergency room of Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, where she served for 20 years. After Dave's death, Carolyn moved to Newark, Ohio, where she attended First United Methodist Church and enjoyed the many friends she made there. The greatest joys of her life were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and the greatest gift she leaves us is her strong faith in Jesus. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, David, and her parents, Wiley and Louise Rannells Cummins. She is survived by her daughters, Laura (Mark) McPeek and Molly Westrick; grandchildren Katherine (Brad) Russell, Meredith Barker, Jennifer (Ron) Hall, and Benjamin (Aundrey Ligon) Westrick; great-grandchildren Grant and Lainey Russell, and Lily and Charlotte Hall; sisters-in-law Geraldine Stiles and Donna Kirkwood; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family thanks the wonderful staff at Courtyard of Newark, Ohio, for the loving care they gave to our mom during the past few years. A private graveside service will be held in Dayton on January 26, 2026, with a celebration of life service to be held at a later date.



