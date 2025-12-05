Carol McPeak

McPeak (Eckstein), Carol S.



Carol S. McPeak, age 82, was called to her Heavenly Home on November 30, 2025, at 2:00 pm, at Lima Convalescent Home.



Carol was born on March 1, 1943, in Columbus, OH, to Donald and Frances (Buchanan) Eckstein who preceded her in death. In 2002, she married her husband, David Andrew McPeak, who preceded her in death on August 25, 2015.



Carol graduated from West High School in Columbus, Ohio in 1961. She graduated from Ohio State University in 1972 with her bachelor's degree, and then she obtained her master's degree from Wright State University in 1988. She was employed by Dayton City Schools as a special education teacher. Carol attended Hoge Memorial Presbyterian Church as well as Dayton Memorial Presbyterian Church with her daughter, Jennifer. She was a co-author of a book for a visually impaired program. Carol loved to garden, craft, read books, and travel.



She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Diane (Christopher) Walther, her granddaughter, Adelina Walther, her sister, Sharron (Tim) Decker, her nephew, David Calentine, her niece, Diane Warner, her niece, Cheryl Calentine, her nephew, Robert Calentine, several great nieces and nephews, and her extended family, Louis Gagnier, Louie Gagnier, Aaron Gagnier, Joseph Gagnier, and Marian Mendenhall.



A graveside service will be held at Dayton National Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 19, 2025.



Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA or The Special Olympics.



