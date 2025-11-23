Carol Cornett

Cornett (Byrd), Carol L.



Carol L. Cornett, age 81, of Dayton, passed away November 19, 2025. Carol was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 25, 1944 to the late Manuel and Ollie Byrd. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 32 years, Rufus Cornett; brother, James Byrd; nephew, Steve Byrd; as well as her longtime friend, Judy Leiwig. She is survived by son, Bruce (Diana) Bowling; daughters, Kim (John) Florkey and Kellie (Kevin) Klein; grandchildren, Justin (Autumn) Boyer, Bryan (Deseree) Klein, Anna (Dustin) Campbell, Eric (Amanda) Klein, Elizabeth (Tony) Rose, Lindsey (David) Seifert, Emily Florkey and Ethan Florkey; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Scarlet, Anthony, Grace, Kaitlyn, Ava, Alyson, Evelyn and Dominik; longtime friend, Shirley Dawson; as well as her niece and nephew, Mindy and Justin Leiwig. After raising her children, she returned to school and earned her GED. Carol retired from NCR after many years, working in sales and credit collections. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping, crafting, quilting, painting, beading and spending time with friends and family. Carol was spicy, giving, plain spoken, bold, blunt, supportive and above all, she fiercely loved her family. She was strong spirited, independent and would do anything for anyone. The family would like to extend thanks to Hospice of Dayton and Trinity Community of Beavercreek for the tender care of Carol and support for the family. Donations may be made in Carol's memory to Hospice of Dayton. Visitation will be held from 12:00pm-1:00pm on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Beavercreek), where funeral services will begin at 1:00pm. Carol will be laid to rest at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens following the service.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com