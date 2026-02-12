Carol Blouch

Blouch (Gould), Carol Jean



Carol Jean (Gould) Blouch age 82 of Clayton, passed away on Friday, February 6, 2026. She retired from Liberty Mutual as a customer service representative. Carol graduated with honors from both Lebanon High School in Lebanon, Pennsylvania as well as Elizabethtown College in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. She was a member of Happy Corner Church of Brethren, where she was a children's Sunday School teacher for over 15 years and a Deacon for 9 years. She also enjoyed knitting, sewing, and quilting. She is survived by her husband of 60 years: Ernest Blouch, sons: Christopher (Kathy) Blouch, Gregory (Debbie) Blouch, grandchildren: Ian (Kylie), Leland, and Josiah, great grandchildren: Ivy and Elliot and brother: William "Billy" (Pricilla) Gould. She was preceded in death by her parents: William L. and Edna Gould. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at Happy Corner Church of the Brethren (7037 N. Union Rd., Clayton) with Pastor Trent Smith officiating. Interment will follow the service at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or Gospel Mission of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



