CARMODY, Kevin L.



Age 67, passed away unexpectedly, on March 26, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held for Kevin at 5 PM on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering, with a visitation prior from 3-5 pm. A livestream will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel for those unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.

