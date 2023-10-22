Carlton, James

1 hour ago
Carlton, Jr., James

Age 73, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 16, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 25th, 2023, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

