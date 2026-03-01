Carlos Leach Jr.

Leach Jr, Carlos Leroy



Carlos Leroy Leach Jr, age 77, of Mason, OH passed away on Saturday, January 24, 2026 at the UC Health Hospital in West Chester, OH. He was born November 8, 1948 in Providence, RI to the late Carlos Leroy Sr and Dorothy (Glynn) Leach. He was a 1967 graduate of Bethel High School in Tipp City, OH; was U.S Navy Veteran that served during the Vietnam War; and he was a retired Nuclear Power Instructor that worked at various Nuclear Power Plants across the United States. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew Michael Leach; and sister-in-law Kim Leach. He is survived by his daughter Rachel Leach (Andrew Luong); son Ryan Leach; daughter Megan Leach; grandchildren Amy Woods, Drew Luong and Tai Luong, great grandchildren Mia Woods, Cristian Woods and Matthew Luong; sister Kathleen (John) Watchorn; brother Pete (Kathy) Leach; sister Mary (James) Maloney; brother Joe (Amy) Leach; sister Julie (Mike) Watson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026 from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at the American Legion Post #286, 2251 N Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle, OH 45344. Gard Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Eaton, OH is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post #286 in his honor. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



