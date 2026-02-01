Carl Castiglione

Castiglione, Carl V.



Castiglione, Carl V., 88, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Carl was born August 28, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Giovanni "John" and Mary Ann (DeVita) Castiglione. He retired from Dayton Press after many years and later worked as a bus driver for Dayton RTA. He was also a member of Assumption Church of the Blessed Virgin Greek Orthodox Church. Carl was an avid fisherman and bowler, and member of the Clark County Bowling Association. Survivors include his wife, Janie (Hursh); three children, Mark (Vetta) Castiglione, Linda Castiglione and Lisa Eviston; eight grandchildren, Kristen (Shawn), Abigail (James), Luke, Rachel (Sagi), Maggie, Claire, Sophie and Josie; several great grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Karen, Patty and Joan (Lynn); and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mike; and two brothers-in-law, Jim and Dave. A Mass will be held on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



