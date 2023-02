CARGLE, Rita Jean



Age 79, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023. Visitation 8:30 am- 9:30 am, Saturday, February 25 at House of Wheat



Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio.



Funeral service to begin at 9:30 am (Mask Required). Interment West Memory Gardens.