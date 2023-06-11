Carey, Donald L. "Don"



Carey, Donald L. "Don", 88 of Springfield went home to be with his Lord and Savior in Wooded Glenn on June 8, 2023. He was born in Williamsburg, Ohio on June 9, 1934, the son of Alfred James and Bessie Lucille Carey, Sr. He was a 1952 graduate of South High School. Don was a member of the former Erie Ave Nazarene Church and Maplewood Church of the Nazarene. He was also an ordained minister. He retired from R & M with 37 years of service as an inspector. Don was very family oriented and besides church was his number one priority. He was known as the candy man or sugar bear because he would pass out candy to all he meet and was an avid whistler. Don always ended a conversation with "I Love You." In his spare time, he enjoyed doing word search. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Brenda Ogden; brothers Alfred Carey, Jr, twins Robert and Richard Carey; sisters Betty Sharp and Joyce Bruce. Survivors include his beloved wife of 70 years Betty L. Carey, whom he married April 18, 1953; children Linda (Dale) Teal and Thresa (Allen) Bair; special grandchild George Ogden, Jr. and his daughter Leora, and April, Jenny, Michael, Megan, John, and Alice; eleven great-grandchildren; various great-great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the Drs. and staff of Wooded Glen for their exceptional care. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 2:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Visitation will begin one hour prior to services. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Maplewood Church of the Nazarene 110 Lawnview Ave Springfield, Ohio 45505. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.

