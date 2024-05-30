Carey, Betty

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Carey, Betty Leora

Betty Leora Carey age 90 of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. A Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2024 from 11AM - 12PM at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home where a funeral service will be held at 12PM. Interment to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com

In Other News
1
Wolff, Robert
2
Burneka, Jerome
3
Boggess, William
4
Bowling, Roy
5
Caudill, Michael
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top