Capper, Joyce Marie



Capper, Joyce Marie, 80, passed away on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at The Inn at Bear Trail in Lewis Center, Ohio. She was born in Springfield on April 1, 1944 to Lawrence and Edna (Johnson) Capper. Joyce worked at Woeber Mustard as a buyer for many years. Survivors include her nephews, Bryan Craycraft and Mark Craycraft; nieces, Rhonda Heath Nave and Roxanne Heath Welch and brother-in-law, Charles Heath. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Gloria Craycraft and Phyllis Heath and niece, Rebecca Heath. Her funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel at Rose Hill Burial Park with Pastor Orbie Estep officiating. Visitation will be held in the chapel ½ hour prior, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



