Cape, Fredrick T.



Fredrick T. Cape, 70, of Turtlecreek Township, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born in Middletown on January 28, 1953 to parents, Robert and Betty Jane (Pitcher) Cape. Fred worked in the Hot Strip at AK Steel for 30 years. Fred is survived by his loving wife, Brenda A. (Bond) Cape; sons, Fredrick Timothy Cape Jr. & Ian Matthew (Kelly) Cape; four grandchildren, Lila, Harrison, Timothy III & Mallory; brother, Joseph (JiJi) Cape; and several nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Williams; and brothers, Jeffrey Cape & John Cape. Memorial Service will be Friday, July 21, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:00 - 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



