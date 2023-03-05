CANTRELL, Ronald

CANTRELL, Jr.,



Ronald Edward "Bub"



32, of Springfield, passed away March 1, 2023 at his residence. Bub loved his kids, his family, and his friends. He loved to fish, work on cars, and he loved helping people whenever he could. He is survived by his three children who he loved dearly, Malachi, Makinzee, and Christian Cantrell; his mother, Jo Rose (Larry Testerment); sisters, Leah and Bub Lanum, Megan Rose, Jessica and Kelli Cantrell; his girlfriend, Krista Sisler; nieces and nephews, Brett Young, Tersa Gilbert, Bryce Rose, Tay and Khia Garrison, Damien Burchnell, and Levi McConnaha; his grandmother, Madlene Adams; grandfather, Kelly Cantrell; aunts, Debbie Erisman, Lisa Chapman, and Shari and David Anaya; his very dear and special friend, Kody Huffman; and numerous other close friends and family. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer Rose; brother, Arthur "Bubby" Lanum, Jr.; and grandmother, Inez Murnahan. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with final expenses. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

