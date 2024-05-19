Cantrell, Bennie Charles "Fonzie"



Bennie Charles Cantrell a.k.a Fonzie, 81 of Springfield passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at his residence. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-6 PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Memorial service will follow at 6 PM in the funeral home with Pastor Lisa Atchison officiating.



