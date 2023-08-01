CAMPBELL, Woodson P. "Woody"



Woodson P. "Woody" Campbell, age 100, of Huber Heights, went home to be with his heavenly Father on July 28, 2023. He was born on August 29, 1922, in Mayslick, Kentucky to the late Everett and Mamie Campbell. He was a great blessing to his family and was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart of 63 1/2 years, Jeanetta R. Campbell, his sons Kenzie Lewis Campbell, Michael Lindsay Campbell, and daughter Deborah C. Hume. He is survived by his children, Sharon K. Campbell, of Huber Heights, Brenda C. (Rick) Miller, of Beavercreek, and Melvin (Barbara) Campbell of Washington Township; daughter-in-law's Judith Ann Campbell of Kettering and Diane Campbell of Lexington, Kentucky, and son-in-law James Hume of Vandalia; 10 grandchildren, Rebecca S. (Chuck) Stroh, Jennifer D. Campbell, Michael B. (Nicole) Campbell, Michelle (Bill) Augustine, Allison L. (Nicholas) Walton, Ashley L. (Brandon) Whitworth, Megan E. (Philip) Henderson, Nicholas R. Miller, Lindsey E. (Scott) Hutchinson, and Matthew G. Campbell; 15 great-grandchildren, Sarah Beth, Benjamin, and Annalee Stroh; Eloise (Estan) Sutter; Will and Grace Augustine; Blake and Margaret Campbell; Avonlea and Aria Walton; Ryan, Evan, Jane, and Aaron Henderson; and Merritt D. Whitworth. He served his country from April 17, 1943 to February 16, 1946 as the Airplane and Engine Mechanic Crew Chief Maintenance Officer for the North American Aviation P-51 Mustang in the 336th Army Air Force Base Unit. Woodson retired from Delco Products in 1985 after 35 years. He accepted the Lord as his Savior on the afternoon of Oct 28, 1964 and was a long-time member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Dayton, Ohio. The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Monsour, Dayton Physicians Network for the many years of excellent care, comfort, and service he has provided; to Wright State Physicians (Family Medicine) and the staff at Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care for the services and care they have provided as well. Woody's family will receive friends at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton  Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio, Thursday, August 3, 2023 starting at 10:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am with his son Melvin Campbell presiding. Private burial at the convenience of the family will be in Centerville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care; Dayton Physicians Foundation for Hope (email jsergent@daytonphysicians.com) or the charity of your choice. To leave a message or share a special memory of Woody with his family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



