CAMPBELL, Thomas

CAMPBELL, Jr., Thomas A. "Andy"



Age 61 of Miami Twp. passed away January 2, 2022. Andy was born in Dayton, OH, September 25, 1960. He was a graduate of West Carrollton High School Class of 1978, an avid fisherman and had a passion for the Cleveland Browns. Andy served in the U.S. Marine Corp. attaining the rank of SSGT during his 13 years in the Corp. He was employed by Schneider Electric Co. as a Training and Development Specialist with OSHA Safety and Health Certification. Memberships included VFW Post 3438 West Carrollton and Miamisburg Moose Lodge. Andy was preceded in death by his mother, Lois S. Campbell; step-mother, Mary E. Campbell, brother, John



Edward Campbell and step-brother, Larry W. King. Andy is



survived by his father, Thomas A. Campbell, Sr.; son, Michael Ryan Campbell; sister, Beth Ann Fulton and step-sister, Cathy Swartzel. Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Andy's brother-in-law, Timothy Fulton will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services on Tuesday, (10-11 a.m.). Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Arlington Cemetery, Brookville, OH 45309 with VFW Post 3438 Honor Guard. Please, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions are asked for VFW Post 3438 West Carrollton Honor Guard, 5441 Marina Dr., West Carrollton, OH 45449 or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

