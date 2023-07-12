Campbell-Sturgill, Marilyn



Marilyn M. Campbell-Sturgill born May 10, 1961 in Dayton Ohio passed away on Thursday June 29, 2023 in New Port Richey Florida. Marilyn left behind a loving husband of 20+ years, Samuel Sturgill, two children Brian Stevens of Holiday FL., Amy Brake (Richard) of Sanford FL., and 3 stepchildren James Sturgill, L. Nicole Sturgill and Brianna Sturgill all from Fairborn, Oh. She also left behind 8 loving grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 15th (2-4PM) in Fairborn at the FairCreek Church, 2400 Faircreek Ridge Dr. Fairborn, Ohio 45324.



