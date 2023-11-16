Campbell, Sandra Sue



August 4, 1945 ~ November 13, 2023



Sandra Sue Campbell went home to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family on Monday, November 13, 2023. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on August 6, 1945, the daughter of S. Robert and Virginia F. (Ralston) Campbell.



Sandra was a 1963 graduate of Springfield Shawnee High School and a 1967 graduate of The Cincinnati Bible Seminary. She was a talented teacher and devoted much of her life to Christian Education. She served for over 30 years as the Christian Education Director and Church Secretary at the Wilmington Church of Christ in Wilmington, Ohio. Her second career was at the Clinton Memorial Hospital also in Wilmington where she spent over 15 years in the Medical Records Department as a transcriptionist. After her retirement she moved back to Springfield to be closer to family.



She was a member of the Springfield Church of Christ where she served in the Vacation Bible School program, women's ministries and on the missions' committee.



Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, John Campbell, and an infant nephew, Brian Gregg. She is survived by her sister, Joyce (Charles) Gregg and niece, Elaine (Paul) Brown and their son, Ryan. Sister-in-law Joni Campbell and niece Lindsey (Jeremy) Althaus and their children Whitman and Genevieve; nephew Tyler (Chalsi) Campbell and their children, Keziah and Cy.



Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 19 at the Springfield Church of- Christ, 1620 Buck Creek Lane with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 2:30 p.m. with Bill Warax officiating. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Rosehill Burial Park.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Springfield Church of Christ.





