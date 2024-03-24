Campbell, Mary E.



Age 83, of Dayton, joined the love of her life on Mar. 4, 2024, after a brief struggle with cancer at Hospice of Dayton.



Mary was born on Jan. 12, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Daniel J. and Margaret C. Ryan. She is preceded in death by her sister, Carol Boltz. She married Robert J. "Frog" Campbell on Apr. 23, 1960. Frog and Mary were blessed with three children, Melinda (Scott) Campbell, of Florida, Christine (Jim) Nevius, of Dayton, and Jennifer (Bob) Hills, of Dayton. They are also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Visitation will take place on Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Church until the time of the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by the Westbrock Funeral Home (www.westbrockfuneralhome.com). Interment: Dayton National Cemetery at 1 p.m.



Memorials: Hospice of Dayton, Juvenile Diabetes or AIM for the Handicapped



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com