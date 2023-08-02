Campbell, Martha



Martha T. Campbell, age 95, of Erie, PA, passed away and in so doing fulfilled her baptism on Monday, July 31, 2023 at The Sarah Reed Home. She was born in Bellefontaine, OH on April 5, 1928 to the late Otis and Mary Tannehill.



Martha graduated from Cedarville College and Pittsburgh Xenia Seminary; among only the second class of women to have a Masters of Christian Education degree conferred upon them in 1954. Martha was the Director of Christian Education at First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in the 70s. Martha was the loving wife of Harold Campbell and mother of five children, 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Her gifts in sewing and cooking left her family with beautiful quilts and favorite meals that can never seem to be duplicated. For over 50 years, Martha was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, greeting regular members and newcomers alike for many years with a "back scratch of welcome" each week that made First Covenant immediately feel like home.



Martha is survived by daughter Mary Campbell of Great Barrington, MA and granddaughter Johanna Case, grandson Ben Case and wife Sara, great granddaughter Autumn, and grandson Ethan Case; by son Thomas (Tom) Campbell and wife Paula of Nicholson, PA. granddaughter Bethany and husband Rob Myers and great grandsons Thomas and Jack Myers, grandsons Matthew Campbell and Gabriel Campbell; second daughter Sarah (deceased) and son in law Richard Knudsen, grandchildren Mark Knudsen and Dr. Jennifer Knudsen; third daughter The Rev. Ellen Campbell Gardner and husband the Rev. Ernest Gardner of George, Iowa and second son Timothy (Tim) and wife Kristine Campbell of Summit Township, PA, grandchildren Tim Campbell Jr. and wife Marcie, great grandchildren Evelyn and Theodore (Teddy) Campbell, grandson Jeffrey Campbell and wife Andrea, great grandson Owen David and granddaughter Julia Campbell.



In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Sarah Campbell Knudsen (2000), faithful husband, Harold T. Campbell (2002), precious sister Helen (Tannehill) Keyes (2015) and great grandson Owen David Campbell (2023).



Friends are invited to call on the family Friday, August 4, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Service Inc. Downtown, 602 West 10th Street, Erie. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 5, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant 250 West 7th Street, Erie.



