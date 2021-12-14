CAMPBELL, Lanita Jo



A fighter and thoughtful friend, Lanita Jo Campbell, age 62, passed away on Sunday,



December 5th, 2021.



Lanita was born on September 6th, 1959, to Glendon and Eva (Edinger) Leach. Lanita gratuated from Vandalia-Butler High School and worked for many years in Customer Service at Avery Dennison in Miamisburg. Lanita is preceded in death by her husband Gregory Scott Campbell, parents Glendon and Eva Leach, and her brother and sister-in-law



Michael and Debbie Leach. She is survived by her two sons Geoffrey (Bridget) Campbell and Andrew (Cortney) Campbell, grandchildren Thomas, Victoria, Ava, and Natalie, sisters



Glenna (Terry) Howland and Dian (Jake) Meyer, mother-in-law June Campbell, close friend Jeri Miller, a host of nieces and nephews, and her three cats, Meatball, Oreo, and



Butterscotch.



Lanita was a dedicated coffee drinker. She had to have her cup of joe, first thing, each morning. She loved to spend time with her family, especially if it provided an excuse to go out to eat. She was an avid reader, carrying her kindle with her



everywhere she went, and was known as the "Amazon Queen," because of her constant gift giving. She was strong, smart, and a hard-worker. She fought for many years, and is now at peace.



To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to attend a gathering held in her honor on Saturday, December 18th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm in the barn at Stoney Hill Farm (7757 Upper Miamisburg Rd., Miamisburg, OH 45342).



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (https://rb.gy/njlsjj). You are welcome to write a condolence, send flowers, plant a tree, and share a story or picture about Lanita at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

