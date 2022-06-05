CAMPBELL, Jessie

CAMPBELL (Arrington), Jessie Pearl



Age 84, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12-noon, Wednesday, June 8th, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Drive, Dayton. Visitation 10 am until the time of service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



HHRoberts.com