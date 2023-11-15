Campbell, Fred



age 102 of Hamilton went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 12, 2023. He was born in Manchester, Kentucky on March 17, 1921 the son of Luther & Malvery Campbell. Fred attended Hamilton High School and married Helen Felty on December 24, 1941. In 1942, he joined the United States Army and served in World War II in the European Operation in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe. Fred enjoyed playing the guitar and singing in church, traveling with his wife in their motor home and having lunch with the "Burger King Bunch." He was a member of the McGonigle Millville Methodist Church. He is survived by a daughter, Pam Norris of Oxford, Ohio, a son, Fred W. (Debi) Campbell of Arkansas, three grandchildren, Denver (Bonnie) Norris, David (Krista) Norris and Alicia (Todd) Gabbard as well as five great-grandchildren, Dalton Norris, Karley Rae Norris, Skylar, Isabella & Anastasia Gabbard. He is also survived by four nieces, Malvery Howard, Anne Matre, Susan Reed and Betty Lambert. Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, his parents, two brothers, McKinley and Zenus Campbell and two sisters, Jane Campbell and Bertha Lambert. Funeral arrangements have been made with Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home, with services being privately held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or Honor Flight or any Veterans organization. www.browndawsonflick.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com