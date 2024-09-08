Campbell, Ellen E.



Ellen E. Campbell, age 88 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. Ellen was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 2, 1935 to Aaron Campbell and Dorothea (Bauereiss) Campbell. Ellen is survived by her nieces, Kathleen Campbell and Sharon Smith along with nephews Kevin Campbell and Andrew Campbell. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Dora Campbell and her brothers Dale Campbell and Roger Campbell. Ellen retired after a long career with the Western States Machine Company of Hamilton, Ohio. Ellen enjoyed traveling and devoted time volunteering to help children read at a local school and contributed to charities helping children. Ellen was also an avid Reds fan. Ellen was very proud of her hometown Hamilton and the Campbell family long history in the area including a relative being governor of Ohio. Ellen was a member of the The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton, where she volunteered in the office for several years. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton.



