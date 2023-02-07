X
Dark Mode Toggle

CAMPBELL, Doloros

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CAMPBELL,

Doloros Marie

65, of Columbus, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, in Westpark Care Center in Columbus. She was born October 30, 1957, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Richard G. and Barbara (Asebrook) Campbell, Sr. She was a graduate of Bowling Green State University and later worked as a cook at Paul Revere's and Bob Evans for 35 years. Doloros was an avid Batman fan and loved everything Batman. She was also a huge Cleveland Browns fan. Survivors include three siblings and their spouses, Gerald "Gary" Campbell, Mary and Robert "Bob" Mangan and Richard "Rick" and Sarah Campbell, Jr.; Godmother to Anna Marie, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Brenda Campbell and "Baby" Campbell. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Ferguson, Frances
2
CONLEY, Larry
3
HALL, Linda
4
HORTON, Wendell
5
DINSMORE, Vivian
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top