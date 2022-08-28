CAMPBELL, Danny Joe



Age 75, of Enon passed away peacefully on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Wickshire Senior Living. He was born on January 17, 1947, in Oxford, Alabama, the son of George and Evelyn (Rush) Campbell. In addition to his parents, Danny is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol (Carpenter) Campbell and his siblings: William Roger Campbell, James Campbell, Jerry (Karen) Campbell, Nelly Ruth (Larry) Andrews and Charlotte (Steve) Price. Danny is survived by his children: Alison (Jeff Thomas) Campbell and John "Jay" (Melanie) Howard III; grandchildren: Drew Byers, Emily Byers, Kaitlyn Howard, and Sarah Howard as well as his brothers, George "Ed" (Peggy) Campbell and John "Lawrence" (Sandy) Campbell. Danny served in Vietnam on the USS Kennebeck and was honorably discharged from the United States Navy. Unfortunately his service in Vietnam exposed him, and many others like him, to Agent Orange. Because of this, he developed the life altering Parkinson's Disease. Slowly robbing him of function and sanity, he still had his quips and coy comebacks at hand. Danny and Carol gave many hours to help with Honor Flight in its early days. They assisted veterans on the flights and helped in the office with phone calls, helping with ordering, packing up and sending shirts and jackets to help raise money for the trips. They were both very proud and honored to spread the word and work of Earl and Jeff. He was a local 402 member and retired from Navistar after 30 dedicated years to become a doting Grandpa babysitter to his grandchildren. A visitation was held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs with his funeral at 11:00 a.m. He was laid to rest in Enon Cemetery with military honors. Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting



