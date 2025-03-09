Campbell, Carl



Age 99, of Dayton, passed away Friday, February 28, 2025 at his residence. Carl worked in Quality Control at Dayton Press, retiring after 40 years of service. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II, a charter member of Huber Heights Church of God and a member of the Young at Heart Club. Carl was preceded in death by his wives, Virginia and Serena; daughters, Carlene Elizabeth, Caroline Martin; parents, John & Jessie; 4 brothers, and 3 sisters. He is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Helen & Charles Douglas Jay; son & daughter-in-law, Tim & Lois Campbell of Dayton; sisters, Rose Hughes, Vivian Simpson, Ralph Campbell; 9 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 12 Noon Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Huber Heights Church of God, 6900 Brandt Pike with Pastor Charles Bunton and Pastor Neal Haney officiating. Interment Bethel West Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.



