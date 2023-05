Camp, John



John Camp, age 79 of Hamilton, passed away at Glen Meadows Nursing Home on Friday, April 28, 2023. John was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 3, 1944 to Elijah Camp and Mary (Leslie) Camp. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave, Hamilton, OH 45011.