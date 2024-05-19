CAMERON, Andrew Joseph "10K Dave"



age 22, of Cottonwood Heights, UT, formerly of Centerville, OH, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2024 as a result of an avalanche at Lone Peak in Wasatch Range. Andrew was born December 26, 2001 to Vince and Cindy (Landers) Cameron. He graduated in 2020 from Centerville High School, and then attended Utah State University. As an Eagle Scout, Andrew had an adventurous spirit and a deep love for the outdoors. He would often embark on backcountry skiing excursions, ultra-light backpacking, and trail running. Andrew had an infectious smile and positive outlook on life. He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Donald Landers and Bill Cameron. Along with his parents, Andrew is survived by brothers; Nathaniel and Benjamin; grandmother's Marie Landers and Karen Cameron and her friend, Mike Good; Aunts, Lisa (John) Corbean, Judy (Frank) Stauble; Uncles, Joe (Theresa) Landers, Jim (Sherri) Landers, Les Cameron, Jon Cameron and Sam (Tracy) Cameron; multiple cousins and close friends, Riley Willetts and Lance Dickey. A special thank you to the Utah Avalanche Center along with his work family and friends at Skimo Co. Family will greet friends from 4-7pm Tuesday, May 21 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering. A second visitation will be held from 9-10am on Wednesday, May 22 at St. Francis of Assisi, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10am. Andrew will be laid to rest in Centerville Cemetery. In memory of Andrew contributions may be made to https://utahavalanchecenter.org/andrewsfund. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com