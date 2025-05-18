Calloway, Eileen



87 of Dayton departed this life May 15, 2025. Survived by loving family and friends. Funeral Service Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 11 a.m., Wayman Chapel AME Church, 3317 Hoover Ave. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



