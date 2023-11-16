Calloway, Barbara Gale



Barbara Gale Calloway, age 87, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital. Barbara was born in NC. on July 21, 1936 to the late Noel Douglas and Lucille (Owenby) Rogers. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny G. Calloway and son Gary Calloway. She is survived by her three sons, Gary Calloway, Kenneth Calloway, Gregory Calloway; her daughter, Christa Roosa; five grandchildren, six great grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be 10am Saturday November November 18, 2023 at Woodhill Cemetery 6228 Hamilton Middletown Rd Franklin, OH with Pastor Danny Griffith officiting. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Butler Warren County or St Jude Hospital.



