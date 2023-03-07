Calland, Nancy Ann



Nancy Ann Calland entered the nearer presence of our Lord on March 4, 2023 following several years of declining health.



She was born on December 14, 1938, the daughter of Albert Crossland and Alice Garlough Crossland, and sister of Wilma Jean Crossland. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Wilma, brother-in-law Richard Shank, and daughter Cheryl Calland.



She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, J. Phillip Calland, daughter and son-in-law Carol Ann and John Wickerham, son and daughter-in-law John and Sue Calland, and granddaughters Emily Wickerham, Leila Wickerham, and Heather Calland. She is survived by sister-in-law Donna (Ernie) Lohnes as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.



A graduate of Greenon High School and The Ohio State University, she was an excellent teacher of mathematics at Southeastern High School and Clark State. She mentored many students over the years.



Nancy's family is deeply grateful for the loving, wonderful care that she received at Hearth and Home on El Camino Drive in Springfield, and the family encourages contributions in Nancy's memory to Alzheimer's Association of Miami Valley, Covenant Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, or charity of your choice.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Nancy's funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday in Covenant Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com



