CALLAHAN, Hilda

CALLAHAN (Field), Hilda



Of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 12, 1927, in Climax, KY, to the late Ralph Waldo and Lily (Rose) Field. She married James Dennis Callahan on March 28, 1944, and he preceded her in death on January 24, 1990.



Hilda worked at GE for 25 years as an inspector. She traveled extensively throughout the world and all 50 states. She also had a Sarasota, Florida, home for many years that she was very proud of. Hilda was an avid Cincinnati Red's fan and enjoyed going to the games with her friend John Marshall, who preceded her in death in 2013. Hilda also enjoyed playing cards with her friends on Sundays. Survivors include her beloved children, R. Michael (Gail) Callahan, Jan (John) Wilcox, Kathea (the late Larry) Lykins, and Denny II (Bev) Callahan;



son-in-law, Larry Sebastian; seven cherished grandchildren, Shannon (Mark) Kollstedt, Matthew (Melanie) Lykins, Denny III (the late Kelly) Callahan, Jill (Don) Dudley, Brandyse (Josh) McKinney, Tara Callahan, and Zane (Danielle) Lykins. Blessed with 17 great-grandchildren; Lauryn, James, Emma, Taylor,



Audria, Rylie, Justice, Natalee, Eli, Abbi, Grant, Nolan, Ezra,



Elliott, Callan, Penelope, and Nadia; also survived by her sister, Anne B. Sipe; and numerous special nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by her husband; beloved daughters,



Andrea Denise Callahan and Sandra Ann "Sandy" Sebastian; her special son-in-law, Larry Lykins; parents; and siblings,



Martha Moore, Russell Field, and Samuel Field. A Celebration of Life will be held at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Avenue, Hamilton, on Friday, December 31, 2021, from 11am until 1pm. Private Burial will take place at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com