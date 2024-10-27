Call, Karen

Call (Keating), Karen Sue



Karen Sue (Keating) Call age 70 of Lakeview, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. She was born the daughter of Elwood "Woody" & Helen (Weldon) Keating on June 28, 1954 in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Steven Keating; aunt Joann Steinhauer. Karen is survived by her husband Steve Call; beloved daughter Aimee (Pyles) (Scott) Stitt; brother Larry (Kathi) Keating; uncle John Steinhauer; special niece Angie Keating; faithful K9 companion Jax; numerous nieces, nephews, & a host of friends. Karen was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Karen was proud to have been the first female parts department manager at Cascade where she was employed for 37 years. Later she was employed by Honda, & ultimately retired from Houston Machine Products. Karen was the glue that kept her family together. She enjoyed hosting family holiday get togethers especially at Christmas & Thanksgiving. She enjoyed crafting & spontaneous shopping trips to Amish country with her family. It was important to her to give to those who were less fortunate during the holiday season she enjoyed adopting families to make sure others also had a Merry Christmas. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Interim Healthcare Hospice & Palliative care for the compassion & care they received during this difficult time. Arrangements entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME.





