CALDWELL, Linda "Gayle"
81, of Miamisburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 AM – 1 PM. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at
www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Funeral Home Information
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home