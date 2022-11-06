CALDWELL, Linda "Gayle"



81, of Miamisburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton.



A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 AM – 1 PM. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville.



