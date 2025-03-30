Caldwell, Helen

Caldwell (Miniard), Helen M.



Helen Caldwell, 77, of Dayton, died on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Versailles Healthcare. She was born on April 28, 1947, in Hazard, Kentucky, to Lena (Bubnick) Miniard and the late Burley Miniard, Jr. In addition to her father, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Caldwell; her brothers, Donald Miniard, Bill (Brenda) Miniard, and Dale Miniard; her brother-in-law, William "Bill" Noggle. In addition to her mother, Helen is survived by her stepchildren, Cindi Seiaman and Kelly Caldwell; her sisters, Shirley (Michael) Mantell of Niceville, Florida, and Ida Jeanette Miniard-Noggle of Greenville; her sister-in-law, Patricia Miniard of Pitsburg, Ohio; and numerous nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great- great nieces and nephews. Helen was a 1964 graduate of Jefferson High School in Dayton. She continued her education at Sinclair in Dayton, where she received her bachelor's and master's degrees in business management. Helen worked for Standard Register in Dayton as an Executive Superintendent in the sales department. After her retirement in 2002, Helen worked for Woodland Cemetery and Dayton Memorial Park. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, April 4, 2025, at the Chapel in the Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum, Dayton. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.



