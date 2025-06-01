Cahill, Jeanne Jamison



Jeanne Jamison Cahill passed away peacefully on April 14, 2025 after a short illness. She was surrounded by her loving family. Jeanne was born in rural Adams County, Ohio and raised in Middletown and Monroe, Ohio. She attended Lemon Monroe Schools for grades K - 12 and Miami University of Ohio. After graduation her spirit for adventure took her to Florida first and then to California, where she met her husband to be, Bill.



Jeanne was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sibling, and daughter. She was a great friend to countless people throughout her life; some dating back to kindergarten and lasting for a lifetime.



Jeanne is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, William Cahill; her sons, Robert Cahill (Evan), William Cahill, Jr. (Sylvia) and John Cahill; and 5 grandchildren. She also leaves four siblings, Patty Jamison Doliboa, Roy Edward Jamison, Jr., Nancy Jamison, Shirley Jamison and Debby Jamison Frain. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Edward Jamison, and her mother, Eloene Wamsley Jamison; and her sister, Rolena Jamison Drew.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com