Cahill, Barbara A.

CAHILL, Barbara A., age 80, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, November 30, 2023 at her residence. Barbara was a member of St Peter Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, William J.; parents, George & Mary Tenhundfeld; and sisters, Mary Lou Sansone & Nancy Elizabeth Tenhundfeld. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Nancy Kinney & Colleen Wallace; son & daughter-in-law, Patrick & Colette Cahill; sisters, Jeannie Williamson & Susan Zeitounlian; six grandsons; two granddaughters; nieces & nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Robert Hale celebrant. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike from 5-7 PM Tuesday. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Barbara's memory.

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com

