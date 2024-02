Cagle, Anna



Anna Cagle, 105, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on February 14, 2024, A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at noon at Ferncliff Cemetery. www.chapelofpeace.com Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home Springfield Chapel. www.chapelofpeace.com



