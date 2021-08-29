springfield-news-sun logo
BYRD, Walter

Obituaries
BYRD, Sr., Walter

86 passed away August 23, 2021. Born in Eutaw, AL, to the late Tino "Sugarman" Byrd and Jinni Tyree. He relocated to Dayton after graduating high school. He was married to the late Florine Byrd for 67 years. A retiree of General Motors (Frigidaire). A dedicated member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church for 50 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, son Willie Byrd and brother Earl D. "Big Byrd" Byrd. He leaves to cherish his memory his son Walter (Vickie) Byrd Jr., sisters Annie Lee Smalls and Janie Smith, grandsons Emmanuel Peyton and Walter Clark, five great-grandchildren, as well as a host of other loving cousins, family members, friends, neighbors and church family. Walk-through viewing 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 502 Pontiac Ave. Masks are

required and social distancing will be practiced. Private

Services. Interment, West Memory Gardens.


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

