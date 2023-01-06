BYRD, Thomas Darnell



Thomas Darnell Byrd (aka "Tommy Jr.") was born to Vivian nee Sims (deceased) and Thomas J. Byrd (deceased), in Middletown, Ohio, on Dec. 5, 1941. Raised in Lebanon, Ohio, he graduated in 1959 from Lebanon High School where he played football, and ran track, holding several records. Later he became Assistant Football Coach for Lebanon Junior High. He eventually tried out for the team in the early years of the Cincinnati Bengals franchise. He developed a keen interest in cycling which continued throughout his life. He later married Urimay J. Byrd nee Moran and to this union was born four children: Thomas G. Byrd, Tomasina Ostendorf of Morrow, OH, Tomaszio Byrd of Lebanon, and Thomelena Carter-Kingland (deceased). He also leaves behind grandchildren: Charli Barot, Alix Dobzynecki, Alexis Ritchey, Nick Byrd, Harli Studzinski, Chloe Carter, and step-grandson, Dustin Carter; great-grandchildren: Calendra Barot, Cayden Barot, Cullen Barot, Emma Dobzynecki, and Elena Martin; and finally, one great-great-grandchild, Freya Barot.



Tommy's father later remarried to Dora J. Byrd nee Perkins (stepmother) – deceased, and they had two children. Tommy is also survived by sister, Carolyn Sue Byrd Holbrook of Dayton, and nephew Al Holbrook (Lisa) of Los Angeles, CA, and great-grandchildren Majesti Holbrook, Messiah Holbrook, Azariah Holbrook, and Sovereign Holbrook, all of Dayton, Ohio, and nephew Aaron Holbrook (Taleed) of Miami, FL, brother, Byron M. Byrd (Pam), of Weybridge, Surrey, UK, and nephew Byron Byrd III of London, UK, and nieces Tiffani Byrd (Eleria) and great-nephews, Castor and Orion, Barcelona, Spain, and Michelle Hazara ("Mo") and great-nieces Honey and Sklya Rose Stanton, and great- nephew, Lucas Hazara.



Tommy Jr. would visit us in Dayton, Ohio, regularly, and accompanied us by car and trailer to Mexico City, Mexico, when he was 16, as well as, on other excursions through the years. He caught the "travel bug", bought an RV and started traveling in later adulthood. He was an avid cyclist and traveled throughout the world pursuing his cycling dreams.



Tommy's work experiences included: Many dedicated years with Super Value in Xenia, Ohio, work as a milk delivery driver. He also loved working in sales, and other entrepreneurial pursuits.



Tommy is survived by close friends, Sue Shoemaker of Centerville, his best friend, Jim Paris of Dayton, and Christina Gauthier.



Tommy celebrated his 81st birthday on December 5th, 2022, and departed this earthbound life on Christmas Day, December 25th.



Thomas D. Byrd's funeral will be held at Glickler's Funeral Home and Cremation Service at 1849 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45406 on this Saturday, January 7, 2023, with viewing at 12 Noon, followed by the funeral at 1:00 PM. He will be cremated, and his ashes interred at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio.

