BYRD, Flora Ruth



On February 28, 2022, Flora Ruth Byrd (90) passed peacefully in Dayton, OH. She is preceded in death by her sons David and Byron Byrd. She is survived by her siblings Paris Jackson Jr., Irene Elam, Loretta Cassity, John Jackson, Alice Stadin,



Marvin Tob Jackson, and Joan Pitney; her sons Robert,



Jeffrey, and Neil Byrd; grandchildren Jessica Haynes, Shaneil Walls, Alisha Stafford, Ryan Byrd, Shana Byrd, Brittany Byrd, and Megan Byrd; and many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.



Born in Fleming County, KY, on Christmas Day in 1931, Flora (who went by Ruth) was one of 13 Jackson siblings. In addition to raising five boys, Ruth worked many jobs throughout her life including as a secretary, a cashier, and a dispatcher for a trucking company––though she once confessed she had wanted to try being a standup comedian. With bright blue eyes and a mischievous yet charming smile, she was known for being an animated storyteller who was as welcoming as she was witty. She always had a pot of coffee ready for guests, and no one left her home without a full belly. She could tell you about every flower, plant and tree in her yard, as well as the ones in the nearby holler. Ruth and her warm laughter and big hugs will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held in her home state of Kentucky at a later date in 2022.

