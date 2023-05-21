X

Buxton, Mattie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Buxton, Mattie E.

Age 97, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, May 26, 2023 at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 3317 Hoover Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Rev. Gerald Cooper officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

