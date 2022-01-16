BUXTON, Brian William "Buck"



Brian "Buck" William Buxton, 59, of Springfield, passed away January 12, 2022 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born October 29, 1962 in Springfield, Ohio. Brian was a graduate of Shawnee High School and JVS. He worked for 31 years as a deputy for the Clark County Sheriff's Department. He loved riding his Harley and had a previous affiliation with the Plains Drifters. He enjoyed going to the beach, gardening, spending time with family and friends, and bragging about his grandkids. He was a talker and could carry on a conversation with anybody. Survivors include his fiancée, Jackie Burkitt; mother and stepfather, Jo Ann (Wheldon) and John H. Steinhauer of Springfield; children, Angela Nicole "Nikki" (Rayshawn) Ball and Reed William Buxton; grandchildren, Evan Pottinger and Raylee Ball; step-grandchildren, Caroline and Bella Harper; siblings, Rodney (Suzy) Steinhauer, Jennifer Steinhauer, David Buxton, Shane Steinhauer, and Jason Steinhauer; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William Jack Buxton. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Masks are encouraged for those in attendance. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

