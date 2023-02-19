BUTTS, Janice Marjorie



03/13/1930 - 02/15/2023



Age 92, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 15, 2023. She was born March 13, 1930, in Akron, Ohio, daughter of the late Leroy and Emma Mann. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, son Gary and daughter-in-law Sheri. Janice is survived by daughter Vicki (Mark) Priaulx; sons Dave (Deborah) Butts, Tom (Judi) Butts; grandchildren Chris (Julie) Butts, Laura (Lindsey) Miller, Ryan (Tabitha) Priaulx, Josh (Amanda) Priaulx, Stephanie (Cody) Mueller, Kelli (Jason) Wedderburn, Kara Butts, and 7 great-grandchildren; sister Jorjean Knife and brother Jon Mann of Dayton. Her body is being donated to the Wright State School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

