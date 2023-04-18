Buttery, Debra

Buttery (Moore), Debra Sue "Debbie"



Debra Sue Buttery, lovingly known as "Debbie", passed away on April 15, 2023. She was born on November 4, 1959 to the late Gobelle and Alma Jean Moore. She was very caring and loving. She was very devoted to her family as a wife, mother, and grandmother. Her children always came first in her life. She was a military spouse for over 15 years, and if anything needed to be done, she wasn't afraid to roll up her sleeves and do it herself. She donated her time to many charities throughout her life. Debbie absolutely loved The Wizard Of Oz and was an avid collector of Wizard of Oz memorabilia. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her. In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her brother, Michael D. Moore; and her sister, Beverly Maynard. Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, William Buttery III; her children: Bobbie (Micheal Cobb) Hauck, Billie (Lonnie) Delano, Brandie Benton, and William (Jen) Buttery IV; grandchildren: Shayne, Faith, Destiny, Lonnie Jr., Kiaya, Bryana, Cheyenne, and Dakota; great-grandchildren: Tedi and Scarlett; siblings: Pam Ferguson, Steve Moore, and Bobbie Carter; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. To share a memory of Debbie or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

