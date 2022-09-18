BUTHKER, Jessica



Jessica Buthker, 38, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, after her courageous battle with cancer. Jessica was born in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, on November 19, 1983, and attended Belmont High School and Sinclair Community College. She was a vibrant, loving person and was completely devoted to her two girls – Sophia, her daughter, and Victoria, her niece.



Jessica attended the Baha'i Center in Yellow Springs and loved beautiful things and animals, especially cats. She also loved painting, photography, camping, kayaking, and spending time in the woods with her two girls. Throughout her short life, Jessica touched many people's lives and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to Sophia and Victoria, she is survived by Patrice Caldwell (mother), Gregory and Bonnie Buthker (father and stepmother), Joshua Buthker (brother), Gregory (Scotty) Buthker and Liz Gray (brother and sister-in-law), David and Jeanette Buthker (uncle and aunt), Victoria and Douglas Harroun (aunt and uncle), Kwana Jones-Becker (her best friend), and countless other friends and family. Jessica was preceded in death by Mary Rose and William Caldwell (grandmother and grandfather), Herman and Margaret Buthker (grandfather and step-grandmother) and Joy and Charley Carr (grandmother and step-grandfather).



A Celebration of Life for Jessica will be held next Friday, September 23rd from 2 to 4 PM at the Paw Paw Shelter at Hills and Dales Five Rivers Metro Park. All her family and friends are welcome to come and share their memories of Jessica as we mourn the loss of this beautiful soul.



Since Jessica left two beautiful girls that will grow up without her in their lives, we have a special request. If you have any photos of Jessica that you would be willing to share, please bring two copies. The pictures will be used to make memory albums for Sophia and Tori.

