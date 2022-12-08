BUSSERT, Wanda L.



"Pen"



72 of Urbana, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. She was born in Blaine, Kentucky, on December 14, 1949, the daughter of Clyde and Cleffie (Moore) Lewis. She was a cosmetologist for many years. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include her husband, Kenneth E.; son, Barry Evans; two step-children, Damon (Cheryl) Bussert and Kelly Studebaker; three siblings, Rene Blythe, Loretta Hay and Curtis Lewis; and three grandchildren, Megan, Jacob and Griffin Evans. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Norman Hayes officiating. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any Parkinson's donation organization.

