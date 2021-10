In Memory of



Alva W. Bussard, Jr.



6/14/1929 - 10/31/2001



Twenty years have gone by since you departed your earthly home. Our heartache and pain is softened in knowing where you've gone. Losing a dear loved one



is the most devastating



loss we all must endure.



We talk about you, share memories of you and will





never forget you, to be sure.



Love,



Anna, Alvina & Family, Lori & Family